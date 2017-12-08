Christmas parade provides spectacular floats

GORE BAY—On as nice a night as there has been for this annual event in at least 30 years, the spectacular Gore Bay Santa Claus Christmas parade was held this past Saturday in the community.

“I would like to welcome everyone here tonight for our annual Santa Claus Parade and Christmas tree lighting ceremony,” stated Annette Clarke, clerk of the town of Gore Bay, at the tree lighting ceremony held in front of the town community hall this past Saturday evening. “On behalf of the town and council I would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.”

Young Lincoln Hardy pressed the button to help light the beautiful Christmas tree (in front of the community hall) and Jane and Paul Best led everyone in singing Christmas carols. The Gore Bay Rotary Club served free hot chocolate to everyone.

Then the parade took place, and what a great parade it was, with over 20 floats taking part. The list of participants included the Gore Bay and Gordon/Barrie Island Flag Bearers, Daphne Carr and Hailey Ferguson walking with the Santa Claus parade banner, OPP vehicle driver Constable Nick Chapman and Staff Sergeant Kevin Webb, the Gore Bay and Gordon/Barrie Island fire department, McCann Concrete’s ‘Elves at Work’ (using a pump jack), the Dental Queen ‘Little Skidoo,’ Nevin Merrylees Home Renovations, the Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club ‘School Days’ float, Gore Bay recreation committee ‘Snoopy and Charlie Brown Christmas’ float, Gore Bay Girl Guides Unit ‘Canada 150 Snow Princesses,’ Gore Bay Council, Island Promotional Products ‘Super Heroes and Villains,’ MPP Michael Mantha, Manitoulin Transport, Codmother’s and The Stoneman, Pat Noble Lumber, the Lyons Memorial United Church ‘What Child is This,’ Gore Bay Masonic Lodge No. 472, Fogal’s, ‘Bush Buddies, Cowan Orford and Friends’ float and the Ambulance. And to end the parade of course, it could be no one else but Santa Claus in his float.

Judged as the best float in the parade entry in the parade was the Gore Bay United Church ‘What Child is This’ float, with Nevin Merrylees entry second. Third place went to Island Promotional Products. Honourable mention went to the Yvonne Bailey float.

Master of ceremonies for the parade was Norm Morrell.