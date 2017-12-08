C.C. McLean P.S. Colts going strong!

Students and teachers have been busy decorating their classrooms for Christmas. They have also been getting ready for the Christmas concert which will be held on December 19. You can hear students singing in the halls.

On Wednesday, December 6 and Thursday, December 7, the boys’ and girls’ volleyball teams travelled to Sudbury for the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) volleyball tournaments.

On December 7 at 7 pm, please join Mrs. Best’s Grade 2/3 class at Manitoulin Secondary School for the annual winter concert. Schools from around the Island will be presenting musical acts, and our group will sing ‘Rocky Mountain High’ and ‘Make a Difference.’

Next Tuesday, December 12, there will be an anti-bullying assembly. The anti-bullying assembly will focus on being yourself and becoming your own “all-star.”

Also on Thursday, December 14, the girls and boys’ volleyball teams will participate in the Island volleyball tournament. The girls’ team and coach Mr. Scott will travel to Little Current Public School (LCPS) to play a few games, and the boys’ team and coach Mr. Smith will travel to Wikwemikong School. Good luck, Colts!

C.C. McLean is collecting non-perishable food items and new unwrapped gifts for the Manitoulin Family Resources 2017 Food Basket Campaign. The donations will go to Manitoulin Family Resources to put in baskets for families in need to insure a festive holiday season. Please send any donation(s) in with your child to the school by Thursday, December 14. Our goal is to “Stuff a Bus” with the donations, with the help of the other schools on the Island.

Back in November, students from Grades 1-8 created posters, essays and poems for the Legion Remembrance Day Poster and Literacy contest, and the results are in. The first place winner in each division that will be moving on to the next level in Sudbury are: Grades 1-3, black and white poster, Landen Lane; Colour poster Sydney Pfeifer. Grades 4-6, Poem, Mackenzie Axford; Essay, Alexandra Wilson-Zegil; Black and White poster, Alexandra Wilson-Zegil; Colour poster, Lily Main. Grades 7-8: Poem, Rachael Orford; Essay, Jenna Shank; Black and White poster, Eli Lock; Colour poster, Rachael Orford.

Mr. Scott’s Grade 5/6 class has done some exciting stuff over the past few months. Every week there has been something new for the students to learn and do. To highlight some of the things that the 5/6 class has done I thought I would explain some for you. Every day is an exciting day. Mondays are Debate Day where they debate different topics. Tuesdays are Fantasy Football Day, Wednesdays are Critical Problem Solving Day, Thursdays are Celebration Day where they celebrate special days like ‘bacon day.’ Then, Fridays are News Day where they learn about various world events, searching the globe, and finding news that interests them by using the Google News App.

Mrs. Flood’s Grade 1 calls created mini “Bear Habitats” for their science projects. Students took boxes, like a shoe box, and made a miniature, life like, bear habitat. Students used materials like sticks, grass, leaves, pine cones, to mimic a bear’s natural environment.

Joke of the week: Why did the cartoonists make only one Yogi Bear?

Because when he made a second he made a Boo-Boo.

Upcoming events include, Island volleyball tournaments, an Anti-bullying assembly, and C.C. McLean’s Christmas concert.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve!”