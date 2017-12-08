Annual Gordon Christmas market a shoppers’ paradise!

GORDON—The annual Gordon Christmas market had advertised there would be something for everything, and it certainly delivered!

From the 13 vendors outside of the Gordon/Barrie Island community hall to the five vendors outside, there was virtually everything you could possibly want or find for Christmas gifts for others or yourself, at the event held this past Saturday. There was knitted goods, baking, photography, wood works, jewellery, kettle corn, and much, much more.

‘Hawgeaters’ was on hand to provide customers with a hearty and delicious lunch.

Even the weather cooperated as there was no snow or rain and the temperatures were certainly mild for this time of the year.