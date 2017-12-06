Providence Bay News & Notes

It’s been noticed that Huron Sands has shut down for the season. It’s an unusual occurrence, but a much deserved break for Stu and Agnes. We sure hope that the local convenience store and motel will reopen when the tourists return.

Last week’s euchre results are as follows: First place, Laura and Bill with 89. Second place, Laurene and Dave with 86; third place, Marg and Marlaine with 81; fourth place, Fred and Bev with 81; Low was George and Gayle with 46; lone hands was Laura and Bill with eight. Please note: weekly euchre until December 12. No euchre tournament in December, and euchre starts on January 9.

A reminder out there to all, that even though the Christmas season is upon us, remember that there are still some scammers and unscrupulous people who will try to take advantage of others to benefit themselves. Unfortunately, the people that they usually try to rob or take advantage of are our seniors. Please be careful who you allow into your home. Do not give out credit card or banking information to anyone.

More Christmas decorations have been spotted around the village. It’s really looking quite festive. There are even red bows along the boardwalk. It looks so nice that a snowy owl was spotted flying above the beach and landed on the boardwalk railing to rest and admire the beauty of it all.

The Canadian Coast Guard ship was seen in the bay collecting the buoy marking the entrance to our bay. It’s such an impressive sight to see since it’s such a large ship.

Don’t forget to attend the monthly breakfast at the Providence Bay Curling Club being held Thursday, December 7 from 7 to 9 pm.

Happy birthday wishes go out to both Les and Elsie Glanville who celebrate on December 11th and 12th respectively.

