A much better idea on where to place legal fee money

Rogers Creek Bridge needs replacement

To the Expositor:

Assiginack in the scrap steel business? Assigninack, we the taxpayers have no interest in the lawsuit over the Norisle, which will end up in over $200,000 in legal fees that we the taxpayer will have to pay.

Instead, why not put this legal fee money you seem to have found for the Norisle into a new bridge on Rogers Creek Road? This closed bridge has become a party place and a place for hunters to shoot at anything that moves.

Councillors of Assiginack do not care about our bridge, we the people that live around the bridge care.

So, do the right thing and quit wasting our tax dollars. Fix our bridge.

Milan Lee

Leason Bay Trail

Assiginack