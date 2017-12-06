Farm Facts & Furrows

Minerals for cattle

Minerals are essential for the proper functioning of your cattle and problems can arise when the feed does not supply enough to meet the animals’ requirements. This can occur because the feed is low in mineral, the availability of the mineral is low, or another mineral or nutrient is interfering with the animal’s ability to absorb or use the mineral.

Macro-minerals are those that are required in relatively large amounts by the animals. These include calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sulphur, potassium and salt. They are each available to some degree in each of the animal feeds but there can be a wide range in variability even within the same feed type. Most home grown feeds and forages normally contain adequate amounts of magnesium, potassium and sulphur and because of this the two macro-minerals, aside from salt, that receive the most attention are calcium and phosphorus.

Most forages are good sources of calcium, although some, like cereal forages and corn silage, are marginal to low in this mineral. Grain on the other hand, is a poor source of calcium. Deficiency can lead to bone abnormalities and reduced milk production. Cases of milk fever in beef cows are not as prevalent as they are among dairy cattle, but some cases are reported every year. Most forages are marginal in phosphorus content whereas grain is a good source of this element. Phosphorus deficiency can cause poor reproductive performance which shows up as irregular heat cycles and reduced fertility. Other symptoms are reduced feed intake, depraved appetites and, in severe cases, bone fractures. Proper utilization of phosphorus depends on an adequate supply of vitamin D. It is important to know that there is also an optimal relationship between calcium and phosphorus. The calcium: phosphorus ratio should not be less than 1.5:1 (1.5 parts calcium to 1 part phosphorus) nor greater than 7:1. Feeds do not contain enough salt (sodium chloride) to meet the needs of livestock and an adequate supply must be available at all times. Feed analysis is the easiest method for determining which minerals the feed is low in, and is invaluable in helping to determine which mineral mix will best meet your needs.