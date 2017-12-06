Children Shop Free event on this weekend

MINDEMOYA—Children from across Manitoulin are invited to the Children Shop for Free event this Saturday, December 9 at Trinity United Church Manitoulin. Children under the age of 12 are able to attend the shopping event and choose Christmas gifts for all members of their family, free of charge.

“We are pleased to once again be offering the Children Shop for Free event,” said Marian Sloss, of the Trinity United Church (formerly Mindemoya United Church). “The event is coming along really well. We have a lot of donations but we will be setting up on Thursday to see exactly how much we have and have some funding to purchase more if needed.”

“We are still accepting gently used items for children, men, ladies, boys, girls and pets,” Ms. Sloss added.

Ms. Sloss said that a number of new volunteers have come forward this year and that the community-wide event is always well attended.

Children can shop for free this Saturday, December 9 from 11 am to 1 pm at Trinity United Church (6070 King Street, Mindemoya). Children under 12 are welcome to come and shop for parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters. Volunteers will on hand to help smaller children shop, while the parents enjoy cooking and refreshments. There are also wrappers are on hand to wrap the gifts.

The annual event was started by the late Marion Seabrook and has been continued in memory of her famed community spirit.

For more information or to donate items, call Marian Sloss 705-282-2816, Willie Munro 705-282-8541 or Tom McQuay at 705-377-5783.