Central Manitoulin Council Notes

Property Committee

It was recommended to council and approved that staff make repairs to the soffit at the Mindemoya Old School at an estimated cost of $300. Councillor Pat MacDonald voted nay to the motion.

Council has appointed Darren Dewar as a member of the Providence Bay Community Centre Board.

Council has approved the Property Committee’s year to date expense report and has accepted the proposed property operating budget and will forward it to the Committee of the Whole meeting in January

Finance and Economic Development Committee

Council accepted the minutes of the Mindemoya Old School Repurposing Committee (MOSRC) and the minutes of the Beautification Committee.

The Community Improvement Plan (CIP) request for $28,000 plus $3,500 from the Economic Development Officer (EDO) was outlined in the CIP review. The CIP was initiated by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing and can cover activities as construction and rehabilitation of municipal facilities as well as parks and recreation works and signage, streetscape and landscaping. Councillor MacDonald asked that this matter be referred to the committee of the whole and council did so.

Council agreed to a third reading of bylaw 2017-18 and recommended that the Emergency Management Program committee meet at least twice a year.

Safety, Security and Health Committee

Council will earmark and flow the same contribution amount of $6,000 that was provided last year to the Manitoulin Physician Recruitment sub-committee. Council has declared the week of February 1 to February 8, 2018 as Eating Disorder Awareness Week.

Council will forward the proposed safety, security and Health operating budget to the Committee of the Whole meeting in January for further consideration.