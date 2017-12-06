Andrew Aguonie re-elected as chief of Sheguiandah First Nation

SHEGUIANDAH FIRST NATION—Andrew Aguonie has been re-elected to his second term as chief of the Sheguiandah First Nation, the result of the election held November 22. Mr. Aguonie was elected with 78 votes to challenger Alison Aguonie’s 39 votes.

Elected to the council were newcomers Carrie Waindubence (62 votes) and Elvis Mishibinijima (53 votes) who join incumbent Pearl Waindubence (54 votes).

The remaining votes were tabulated as follows: Jake Ago Neh, 27 votes; Orville Aguonie, 31 votes; Jackie Bowerman, 14 votes; Robert Manitowabi, eight votes; April McDowell, 18 votes; Darren Shawanda, 17 votes; Ruby Thompson, 46 votes; Cody Towers, nine votes; and Thomas Trudeau, six votes.

Chief and council will serve a two-year term.