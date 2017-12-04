Wiikwemkoong assault leads to charges laid by Tribal Police

WIIKWEMKOONG–The Wikwemikong Tribal Police are currently investigating a home invasion that occurred on the Wikwemikong First Nation.

On Saturday, December 2, at approximately 10:16 pm, officers with the Wikwemikong Tribal Police received a report of an assault on Webkamigad Road in Wiikwemkoong and that two females and one male fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police were on patrol in the area and immediately conducted a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle and confirmed two females and one male to be inside the vehicle. Both the victim and the accused male received minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, police have charged: a 22-year-old female of Wiikwemkoong with assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats; a 30-year-old female of North Bay has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon; and a 35-year-old male of Wiikwemkoong has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Reports on social media state that the victim was recovering from knee surgery and was utilizing a wheelchair at the time of the attack. Photos circulating online show a bloodstained kitchen floor as a result of the victim’s injuries.

If anyone has any information related to this offence or any other offence, they are asked to call the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service at 705-859-3141, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.