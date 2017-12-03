Weather Warning: Upto 50 mm of rain expected for Manitoulin Island and the Northshore

Rainfall warning in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Rain, heavy at times is expected. The frozen ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

Rainfall amounts of 25 to 50 mm expected Monday and Monday night.

Rain will begin late Monday morning and end Tuesday morning.

This rain is part of a low pressure system currently developing over Wyoming that will track across Lake Superior Monday.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.