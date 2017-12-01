Province awards contract for year-round maintenance services

ONTARIO—Earlier this year, the province of Ontario awarded a new highway maintenance contract for the Sudbury and surrounding area to Emcon Services Inc., that will take effect September 1, 2018.

The current service provider, DBi, will continue to provide all maintenance services up to and including this date to ensure services continue uninterrupted.

The contract award follows the issuance of a request for proposals (RFP) on March 22, 2017, to choose a new year-round service provider through an open and transparent competitive process. The RFP included several new measures to strengthen winter maintenance activities, including enhancements to winter equipment requirements, road patrolling requirements and the use of winter materials.

In total, the province receives six high-quality proposals with interest from contractors of various sizes. Emcon Services Inc., which has its headquarters in Merritt, British Columbia, was selected through a best-value selection process.