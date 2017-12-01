Kids Shop Free event being held in December

MINDEMOYA—Children will again be able to shop for free for Christmas gifts for all members of their family, as the Children Shop For Free event will be taking place at Trinity United Manitoulin (formerly Mindemoya United Church) in Mindemoya in December.

“The Children Shop for Free event is going to take place again this year,” said Marian Sloss, of the Trinity United Manitoulin (formerly Mindemoya United Church),” last week. She noted this annual event was first spear-headed by the late Marion Seabrook. “We will be keeping Marion’s memory and spirit alive by holding the event again this year.”

Ms. Seabrook was a beloved teacher on Manitoulin who, in addition to penning a number of books and plays based on Manitoulin, was a mentor to many Islanders.

“We will be accepting any gently used items for children, men, ladies, boys, girls and pets. Any such items are welcome,” said Ms. Sloss. She noted as well, “we usually run short for gifts for men and boys, so any of these type of items would be very much appreciated.”

Children can shop for free on Saturday, December 9 from 11 am to 1 pm at Trinity United Manitoulin. Children under 12-years-old are welcome to come and shop for parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters. Assistant shoppers are on hand to help smaller children shop while the parents enjoy cooking and refreshments. Wrappers are on hand to wrap the gifts.

Ms. Sloss pointed out Tom McQuay will be storing all donated items out of his house. To donate items you can call Marian Sloss 705-282-2816, Willie Munro 705-282-8541 or Tom McQuay at 705-377-5783.