C.C. McLean P.S. Colts Going Strong!

Today is the first day of December! Is everyone in the Christmas spirit? Has everyone written their letters to Santa? Only a few weeks left. Exactly 15 school days left until Christmas break.

A Christmas joke for you to help you get in the spirit: What do you say to Santa when he’s taking attendance at school? Present.

Just a reminder for the kids. Tomorrow, Saturday, December 2, is the Santa Claus parade at 7:30 pm in Gore Bay!

Today is also National Pie Day! What kind of pie is your favourite? Apple, lemon, pecan, chocolate or all of the above?

The snow has come and gone and then come and gone again, but the skating season for the classes at C.C. McLean is here to stay for the winter. Throughout the winter, classes walk down to the arena in Gore Bay for an hour or so of skating time. Mr. Scott’s Grade 5/6 class went skating, last week on Wednesday, November 22. Thank you to the Town of Gore Bay for donating ice time to our school!

Last week, the school had an assembly to give each class the chance to show what they have accomplished in the first three months of school. This kind of assembly will occur every third month for the rest of the school year. The assembly was organized by the Grade 8 class and Mrs. Lockyer. The assembly started off with a quiz about assembly etiquette, then the events that had happened in the last three months were discussed.

The three character traits were highlighted. The character traits for each month were: September, responsibility; October, respect; and November, courage. The Grade 1 class (with the help of the Grade 8s and their green screen!) showed a presentation of the Grade 1 students reciting the poem, ‘In Flanders Fields.’ A “Powtoon” presentation was shown about how you can be respectful and a slide show was shown that had pictures from the activities that occurred in each classroom.

Speaking of character traits. The character trait for December is honesty. For the month of December, staff are hoping to see students being more honest…and so is Santa!

On November 29, the girls’ volleyball team and the coach, Mr. Scott, travelled to Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) for an exhibition game against the CMPS girls’ team.

Also, the girls’ volleyball team will travel to Sudbury for the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) girls’ volleyball tournament on December 6.

The boys’ volleyball team will also travel to Sudbury for the Rainbow District School Board boys’ volleyball tournament on December 7. Go Colts!

Classes are starting to practice their songs, skits and performances for the school’s Christmas concert. C.C. McLean’s Christmas concert is on December 19. More information to follow.

Joke of the Week: How many elves does it take to change a light bulb? Ten! One to change the light bulb and nine to stand on each other’s shoulders!

Upcoming events include, RDSB volleyball tournaments for the girls and boys, and an Anti-Bullying Assembly.

Until next time, “Dream and Believe. Learn and Achieve.”