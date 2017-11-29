Upcoming Stuff the Ambulance and Stuff the Cruiser events collect food and toys for families in need

MANITOULIN—Island emergency services groups are getting into the holiday spirit by hosting food and toy collections to help Manitoulin residents in need.

The Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board (DSB) Island EMS paramedics are hosting a Stuff the Ambulance event on Friday, December 8.

“We are encouraging members of the community to donate non- perishable food items along with gently used or new toys,” said Jessie Wilkin, one of the paramedics helping to organize the event. “All contributions are going to the Manitoulin Family Resources, which will be putting together baskets for local families in need during the holiday season.”

Stuff the Ambulance will be set up at the Little Current Valu-Mart on Friday, December 8 from 5 to 8 pm and at the Mindemoya Foodland from 4 to 7 pm.

If people would like to donate but are unable to make it out for the event they can contact Ms. Wilkin at 705-822-5377 or jessica.wilkin@msdsb.net to arrange for a drop off.

“This event is a great way to help others and to ensure that everyone has a Merry Christmas,” concluded Ms. Wilkin.

The UCCM Anishnaabe Police, in partnership with the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising (UCCMM) Service partners, will also be hosting a food and toy drive through the return of the Stuff a Cruiser event.

“The UCCMM service affiliates would like to promote and accept non-perishablefood and children’s toy donations to the local First Nations,” said UCCM Anishnaabe Police Community Services Officer Murray Still. “They realize that this time of year is particularly difficult for families in need, therefore it’s important as community service providers do what they can to help.”

The Stuff the Cruiser campaign is running from November 1 to Tuesday, December 12. Locations across Manitoulin will be receiving donations of non-perishable food items and toys during regular business hours.

Drop off locations include: Kina Gbezhgomi Child and Family Services in M’Chigeeng, Mnidoo Mnising Employment and Training in Birch Island, Noojomowin Health Centre and Mnaamodzawin Health Centre in Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation, the Aundeck Omni Kaning Band Office, the Ojibway Culture Foundation in M’Chigeeng, the Sheguiandah Health Centre, the Sheshegwaning Health Centre , the Zhiibaahaasing Band Office, the United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising office in M’Chigeeng, the UCCM Anishnaabe Police in M’Chigeeng, and Waubetek Business Development Corporation in Birch Island.