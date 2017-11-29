Manitoulin Sea Cadets invite you to celebrate Scotland’s immortal bard Robbie Burns

AUNDECK OMNI KANING—Nothing chases the winter doldrums away better than a wee dram, but a close second might well be stepping out to a traditional Robbie Burns Night dinner to celebrate Scotland’s immortal bard. Thanks to the Manitoulin Navy League you can not only send winter’s blues packing, you can help support the Manitoulin Sea Cadet Corps at the same time.

For the uninitiated, a Robbie Burns Dinner is a wonderful tradition that can introduce you to Scotland’s most famous son, the poet Robbie Burns, 1759-1796. Born in Alloway, Scotland, there is no surer way to a plumb a Scotsman’s soul than to ply him with a liberal measure of what George Shaw once cites as “liquid sunshine” and induce him to recite his favourite stanza.

Around the globe the Scottish dispora has been gathering to celebrate Robbie Burns Night with dinners that feature a piping in of the haggis (a curious Scottish “chieftain of the puddin’ race”), a recitation of the Robbie Burns poem celebrating the same, in an atmosphere of “great camaraderie” and a chance to learn about how the traditions have been celebrated around the world.

The dinner will be taking place on Saturday, January 27 at the Four Directions Complex located at 1300 Highway 540 in Aundeck Omni Kaning and will feature finely catered roast beef, tatties and neeps (that’s potatoes and turnip), desert and table wine.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at The Manitoulin Expositor offices in Little Current, The Manitoulin West Recorder office in Gore Bay or Breakaway Sports in Little Current. To reserve tickets, call 705-368-3718 to leave a message.