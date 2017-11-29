Little Current Public Library News

Library Outreach has been an important feature of our town’s library for over seven years. At its November 21 meeting, Wendy Gauthier gave a summary to the Board of the history and operation of this volunteer group which she oversees with Ellie Miler and Robin Burridge. Residents of the Manor, TLC Retirement home and Channel View Apartments benefit from the regular friendly visits of their ‘book buddies.’ Library materials are exchanged, but conversation and genuine friendships have become the real bonus for many older people in the program.

In her presentation, Ms. Gauthier reminded the Board of the huge part played by the Little Current Lions Club over the years. They have supported the Outreach program by funding the purchase of appropriate reading materials for the elderly, many of whom have vision and memory issues. Actual visits to the library are also arranged for these special patrons. On November 10, volunteers brought a group to enjoy refreshments and browse for books about local history. It is reassuring for an aging population to know that their connection to our library can continue thanks to generous volunteers.

In other library news, 50 Meredith Street was the scene of several workshops over November. John Savage’s Wednesday iPad classes have now concluded and will resume in the new year. Barbara Baker led two sessions on Android cell phones. In Pauline Tofflemire’s latest watercolour workshop on the 16th, participants enjoyed painting a Christmassy theme. Senior games, bridge playing, knitting and creation station continue to take place every week. Drop in and find an activity where you can learn, meet people, and make winter speed by.

New materials are appearing on the shelves with 10 new DVDs, all very current movie and series titles like ‘The Glass Castle,’ and ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid.’ Mrs. Gallo has ordered all five of the Giller Prize short-listed novels including the winner, ‘Bellevue Square,’ by Michael Redhill. Several other new books are being catalogued and will be available soon.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, library staff is preparing to implement the new operating system recently chosen by the Board. It is called JASI, which is a program that aims to give all libraries in the north an integrated system for cataloging, circulation, and acquisitions. Since implementing the new system requires many staff hours, the Little Current Library will be closed to the public on Tuesdays during January and February of 2018.

Be sure to make note of upcoming holiday hours. The library will be closed from December 25 until January 2. There is still plenty of time to stock up on good reading and viewing material for those long December evenings.