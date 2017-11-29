Journey to Bethlehem marks 20th anniversary

MINDEMOYA—Journey to Bethlehem, a multi-denominational, family-oriented outdoor presentation of the Christmas story, will celebrate its 20th anniversary this Friday and Saturday in Mindemoya, December 1 and 2.

Dedicated volunteers have been busy cooking, baking, working on sets and props and practicing scenes getting ready for the weekend event which is organized collectively by the churches of Mindemoya.

There are over 75 costumed volunteers, plus many more behind the scenes, and over 200 candles. Participants are taken back in time and led on an interactive walk to Bethlehem, passing beggars, guards, shepherds, the three wise men, encounter a choir of angels, visit a market, an inn, and eventually meet Mary, Joseph and a live baby Jesus.

The Mindemoya event was inspired by the Walk of Love in Bruce Mines.

The production has grown since its inception 20 years ago, along with the volunteers offering their unique ideas and talents.

The production brings out hundreds of individuals from Manitoulin and across the North.

Journey to Bethlehem starts this Friday, December 1 at 6 pm at the Mindemoya Missionary Church and goes until 8:30 pm. The production will also be open to the public on Saturday, December 2 from 6 to 8:30 pm.

The cost is free, but free will offerings are appreciated. Please park at the Mindemoya Missionary Church. A free shuttle will take you to the production.