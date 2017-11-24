RIDE check yields drug charges

AUNDECK OMNI KANING–On November 22, members of the UCCM Anishnaabe Police service were conducting RIDE checks on Highway 540 in Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation.

As a result of one of the vehicles checked, a 29-year-old male from M’Chigeeng First Nation was found to have a quantity of amphetamines (speed) in his possession.

The male subject was charged with possession of a controlled substance under the Criminal Code and also for having an open container of liquor under the Liquor Licence Act. He was released on a Promise to Appear for December 14 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay.