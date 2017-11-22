Providence Bay News & Notes

Don Tonery is home from Keswick for the annual controlled rifle whitetail deer hunt. He’s been taking some time out from being in the bush to visit many friends that he left behind when he moved away.

Our condolences go out to the McDougall family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Glen’s family and friends while they go through this difficult period of their lives.

erin-blythe reddie has opened Providence Bay’s newest working art studio this month at #98 Cedar Crescent called ‘naturally…it’s a working studio.’ Hours are flexible so give her a call at 705-377-5006 and let her know when you’d like to come over alone or with friends and you’ll, feel warmly welcomed. You’ll find her trademark individually-painted cards, sparkly for Christmas (as well as cards for other occasions), her well known and recognized nature landscapes in addition to her new silk textile pieces created for the Manitoulin Art Tour 2017.

A note for hunters that the Hats for Hides M’Chigeeng depot is closed due to health reasons. Manitoulin Meats is accepting hides and welcomes your business for all your butchering needs.

We’re hoping that everyone is doing well with their hunt, staying safe and enjoying themselves. It’s such a wonderful time to enjoy the camaraderie with your friends and family and to enjoy the great outdoors and to harvest some game meat.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Ingrid Blay who celebrates on Monday, November 27. So if you see her out and about, be sure to wish her best wishes.

The monthly euchre tournament will be held downstairs at the Providence Bay Community Centre in the Twilight Seniors Club on Tuesday, November 28 at 8 pm. All are welcome. Make sure you bring a partner to join in the games.

