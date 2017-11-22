Northeast Town Council Notes

Long time employee retires

Roy Bayer, a long time Northeast Town employee with the public works department, was presented with a plaque by Northeast Town Mayor Al MacNevin and Deputy Mayor Marcel Gauthier, marking his years of service to the town upon his retirement.

Land exchange

Council discussed a deputation made by Steve Rolston to council last month on behalf of Dr. John Skilling.

Dr. Skilling proposed a land exchange with the municipality. In exchange for granting him ownership of Macaulay Street (approximately 1.9 acres), Dr. Skilling offered to donate Lot 1, North Side Campbell Street (five acres) to the municipality.

The five acres of land that Dr. Skilling proposed to exchange with the municipality is a portion of the Sheguiandah historical site. Mr. Rolston noted during his deputation that if the town was to go forward with the exchange, Mr. Rolston would pay for all legal fees the municipality incurs in transferring the title of both properties.

“I’m conflicted about this,” said Councillor Dawn Orr. “I realize the importance of historical sites, like this one, and this is something unique that should be protected.”

Councillor Marcel Gauthier agreed but added that in the past council had asked for a monetary amount for the sale of land and stated that it might be unfair to make an exception in this case.

The motion to exchange the land was defeated by council.

Council request that town staff contact Dr. Skilling to notify him of council’s decision.

MTA discussion

Councillor Michael Erskine explained to council that he had received a call from a tour bus company who mentioned that when they called the Manitoulin Tourism Association (MTA) in early September with an inquiry, they had not received a call back.

“I’m concerned that no one called them back,” said Councillor Erskine, noting that he has heard similar complaints from business owners in the community that have helped tourists when the MTA building has been closed.

Town CAO Dave Williamson explained that through discussions with the MTA, his understanding is that a lack of funding is making it challenging for them to meet their needs.

Mr. Williamson also noted that the building operations committee (consisting of representatives from area municipalities MTA operation manager) is working on setting up a meeting to discuss the agreements from 1990 and 1995.

Council donates toward ice costs

The Northeast Town council carried a motion to donate $200 to the Manitoulin Panthers Association to help offset ice rental costs for the Panthers Alumni game. Council only had $177 left in the donation budget so Councillor Peters voted against the motion in a recorded vote. Councillors Laurie Cook, Michael Erskine, Marcel Gauthier, Bill Koehler, Dawn Orr, Paul Skippen, Bruce Wood and Mayor Al MacNevin all voted in favour of the donation.

Reports

Councillor Gauthier presented council with the Manitoulin East Municipal Airport report.

“The airport is doing very well, even though we haven’t had the best weather,” said Mr. Gauthier. “Fuel sales have been good and almost all the hangars are rented out.”

Councillor Orr presented the Manitoulin Centennial Manor report, noting that the Tree of Lights fundraiser has launched and is going well.

Budget update

Council continued to discuss the 2018 draft municipal budget at the recent administration and finance committee.

Town CAO Dave Williamson said that two councillors had sat down to discuss the budget since last month’s meeting.

Councillor Dawn Orr suggested that doctor recruitment be made its own line item from the donation budget as it is an important annual donation request.

Councillor Erskine suggested that council look at increasing the donation budget as council had already spent all the funds for 2017.

“I think staff has done a really good job at making a budget that only has a 2.5 percent increase to the levy,” said Councillor Skippen. “I don’t think we should increase the donation budget. I have always had people asking (taxpayers) for more money and then giving it away.”

Councillor Koehler said he agreed with Councillor Skippen, as did Laurie Cook.

“I don’t think it matters how much we increase the donation budget by, there will always be user groups and organizations in need,” said Councillor Cook.

“I have said this before, I’m not happy with the name ‘donation budget’,” said Councillor Erskine. “It brings to mind a panhandler, but if you go down the list it is Manitoulin Streams, hockey associations, doctor recruitment—organizations, groups or people that are improving our community. These ‘donations’ are an investment in our community.”

Council decided to not increase the donation line item at this time.

Honora Bay docks

Mr. Williamson explained that the main dock at Honora Bay is deteriorating and is having issues holding the other docks. He also explained that due to the location of the docks, they are hit hard by wind and are hard to maintain.

Council was presented with the option of replacing the dock, which services five boats, or installing a ramp at a cost of $3,000.

“These docks are costing too much to maintain,” said Mayor MacNevin. “A ramp will be a one time expense and much easier and cheaper for staff to maintain.”

Council requested that staff update the proposed budget to reflect the $3,000 ramp, opposed to the purchase of new docks.