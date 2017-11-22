MINDEMOYA—Central Manitoulin Public School (CMPS) received a $10,000 MusiCounts Band Aid Grant to enhance its music program. With the funds, the school purchased six flutes, five trumpets, two baritones, one clarinet and one alto saxophone.

Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) Director of Education Norm Blaseg, who endorsed the application for funding, commended the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences for championing music education in schools through the MusiCounts Band Aid program.

“The funds from the MusiCounts Band Aid program will ensure that the music program at Central Manitoulin Public School continues to evolve,” says Director Blaseg in a press release from the RDSB. “Thank you for helping young people experience the joy of music and realize their full potential.”

Music teacher Ann-Marie Scott launched the instrumental music program for Grade 7 and 8 students at CMPS in 2013. The school received used instruments from other schools in the Board to get the program started. The School Council and the Mindemoya Lions Club also donated three new trombones.

“It is very costly to start up and maintain a music program,” says Ms. Scott. “The instruments that we have acquired through the MusiCounts grant will sustain our band program for years to come.”

“Thanks to the generosity of MusiCounts, almost every student is now able to learn on a brand new instrument,” she adds.

To showcase the new instruments, the school will host a Christmas concert on Wednesday, December 20 at 9:30 am and again at 6:30 pm.

Learning in, about, and through music is part of a well-rounded education that reinforces academic skills and nurtures life skills. Music education encourages creative and critical thinking, and fosters an overall appreciation of the arts. Music also improves self-esteem and confidence, and promotes the development of teamwork.