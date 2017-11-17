Sudbury Police requesting public assistance to identify suspect in voyeurism incident

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is requesting the Public’s assistance to identify the man pictured in this release.

In August of this year, this man is believed to have attempted to record intimate images of another person without their consent in a public washroom at a local shopping centre in the South End.

The man is described as being Indigenous, in his 20’s, around 6’0” tall, weighing approximately 230 lbs. with a heavier build. He was clean shaven with short dark brown/black hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, a black Blue Jays baseball cap and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Kidder at 705-675-9171 extension 2307 or via email cameron.kidder@gsps.ca.

Community members can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TIPSUD and the information to CRIMES (274637).