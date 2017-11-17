MSS Mustangs girls’ hockey team opens season with win

KAGAWONG—The Manitoulin Mustangs girls’ hockey team started the 2017-2018 regular season on the right foot, winning their opening game this past Monday while the MSS boys’ team bounced back from an opening game loss, with a shutout victory.

“The girls won 3-0 against L’Horizon,” said Mustangs manager Lisa Addison on the team’s first game played this past Monday in Sudbury. “The team played very well.”

Mikayla Noble led the Mustangs with a pair of goals, while a single marker was scored by Harmony Kaiser-Fox.

MSS goalie Sophie Bondi notched the shutout for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs next action was scheduled for this Thursday against St. Benedict’s, in a game played in M’Chigeeng.

The Mustangs boys’ team rebounded from a tough opening game loss, 7-1 against St. Charles College Cardinals (at home last Thursday in Little Current), with an impressive shutout win over LaSalle this past Monday.

Mustang Tyler Hughson notched the shutout in goal as MSS shutout LaSalle 6-0 in a game played in Sudbury Monday night. Leading the way for MSS was Kyle Debassige, who scored a hat-trick (three goals in the game). C.J. Wilson, Connor Belmore, and Ethan Corbiere all scored one goal apiece in the game.