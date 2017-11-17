Lew Lanktree Rink takes annual Providence Bay curling meat spiel

PROVIDENCE BAY—The Lew Lanktree rink took top spot in the first event at the annual Providence Bay curling club Meat Spiel, held this past Friday and Saturday.

A total of eight rinks took part in the annual bonspiel. In the first event the Lew Lanktree rink, which also included Todd Bailey, Sue Whynott and Sherri Forest, took the first event championship. They defeated the Bill McCoy rink, which also included Ellen Holroyd, Sue Zacharjewicz and Oliver Koskie.

In the second event, the Lloyd Bigras rink, from Sudbury, defeated the Bob Caddle rink to win the title. The Bigras rink included Jessie Orford, Dan Marois and Wayne Skippen. Mr. Caddle’s rink also included Alex Dawson, Angus MacDonald and Gary Gray.

The third event saw the Jerry White rink with Mike White, Jack White and Darren Dewar take first place, beating out the Dale Baker rink.

The fourth event saw the David McDermid rink, with Angie Johnston, Lisa White and Katie White win the title. The runner-up was the Ken Ramsay rink, including Carl Lewis, Ted Dean and Matti Viljanmaa.

The annual curling bonspiel was co-sponsored by Manitoulin Island Meats.