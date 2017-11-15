Tory takes shots at Liberals high and low on behalf of the middle

The Liberals have shown us their failed policies, now it’s our turn

To the Expositor:

The Liberal Party, both federal and Ontario provincial, has shown its complete disrespect for the middle class. Their policies are nightmares and are abusive to people across this country. Passing taxation laws that protect family fortunes while going after small businesses is insane. While it may sound great to increase minimum wage to $15/hr, it again hurts small business and jobs.

Hydro rates in Ontario are higher than anywhere else in Canada, making the cost of doing business more costly, passing that expense onto middle class to cover the overhead. Not to mention that increases to Hydro One to the consumer at home takes even more money from families pockets, and seniors trying to remain living in their homes will not be able to afford the increases. All this remember so that Justin Trudeau and his Finance Minister can save their family fortunes from taxation. The Liberals have given away billions of our hard-earned money, to all kinds of unnecessary things, but now want the middle class to help economic growth by taxing them to death, and on everything to the point we are stagnate.

Northern Ontario, for one, deserves better. We have higher expenses on most things because we are more remote. But what do the Liberals try to do to help? They try to outlaw fireplaces, and oil and gas heating for our homes, pushing more to use electric. You got it, taking even more expendable income from us again. Justin Trudeau recently cancelled the oil fields, killing thousands of jobs, and the results can be felt here at our steel and tube mills as well. The Liberal legacy will have everyone out of work and stoned on pot. This disrespect of the middle class has got to stop. We need someone that knows what it’s like to get up and go to work every day, not two fools that have lived all their lives off a trust fund.

The sad reality will be seniors, sports programs, social needs, and health care needs, both physical and mental, will be diminished and stopped. Without money to enjoy family time the middle class will be forced to stay home with no travel money, no money for new cars, unable to afford a night out to dinner, and sadly no money for heat in their homes. Justin and Kathleen have shown their failed policies, they have shown us what they will continue to try and do, now it’s our turn. Show the Liberal disrespect it deserves, and stop the nightmare.

Lyle Bailey

On behalf of the Ontario PC Party

Algoma-Manitoulin Riding Association