Rodney Corbiere receives Business Achievement Award

RAMA FIRST NATION—An unstoppable entrepreneurial drive has earned M’Chigeeng First Nation member, Rodney Corbiere of Corbiere Enterprises, the Business Achievement Award from the Waubetek Business Development Corporation, handed out during the annual Waubetek Business Awards held earlier this month in Rama.

On winning the award, Mr. Corbiere said, “It is very humbling, and it does give me a sense of achievement being shown appreciation and recognition for all the years I have put into my work. It certainly is a nice feeling, and brings a smile to my face.”

It was back in 1990 when Rodney first donned his entrepreneurial hat.

He slowly built up his enterprise. There are now several divisions, including residential excavation and construction, residential ready-mix concrete, waste management services, school bus transportation, commercial vehicle automobile repairs and a budding camping resort scheduled to open in 2018.

“We certainly have a lot of irons in the fire here; but we are able to somehow get through the day-to-day operation.”

“I feel as a business person, it is important to diversify; especially when you are in a smaller community,” Mr. Corbiere said. “It is pretty hard to sustain a single business. I just felt, in my case, it was best to survive in the business world that I am in.”

To last in business for that length of time, Mr. Corbiere attributes his success due to the honesty and quality workmanship he brings to his customers.

He also has unwavering family and community support, particularly when times get tough.

Throughout his life path, Mr. Corbiere credits the Waubetek Business Development Corporation with assisting him in getting his ventures off the ground. “I am very grateful for that, and I still deal with Waubetek to this day,” he said.

It is no small feat running multiple businesses, but Mr. Corbiere has 12 employees working alongside him to keep things going.

If given the chance, would he do it all again? “One hundred percent, I would do it all again. I love it. There were also lots of hardships in the past 27 years, but that is what makes you a true business person and it makes you stronger.”

Looking down the road 10 years from now, Mr. Corbiere is looking to slow down. He will focus on his new trailer park, North Channelview Trailer Resorts. He calls it his “retirement fund.”

Mr. Corbiere is anticipating that his son, Nicholas, will fill his shoes. “I can be there for him and give him some advice. He is a young entrepreneur already running a landscaping business. He has the mindset for it,” he said.

He also looks forward to travelling in the wintertime. “It is tough to get away when you own a business. I hope to enjoy some of the hard work that I have put in.”

Lastly, Mr. Corbiere affirmed, “I want to give a shout out to all the entrepreneurs out there. Keep your head up, stay determined, and Waubetek will be there for you. If you are determined and committed, there will always be someone there to help you start a business, whether you are a youth or an elder.”