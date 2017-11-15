KAGAWONG—What began in 1993 as ‘Christmas in the Park’ is still going strong 24 years later. Members of the Billings Economic Development Committee (EDC), led by chair Sharon Alkenbrack, are hard at work with plans for this year’s Christmas in Kagawong.

The much-anticipated annual event is scheduled for this Friday, November 17, Saturday, November 18 and Sunday, November 19.

Doors open at the Park Centre at 4 pm on Friday afternoon where vendors will have tables laden with fabulous gift ideas for that hard to shop for person on your list. Shopping until 8 pm.

Take a break from your retail therapy and head down to the main floor and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings for $15. Members of EDC will serve from 5 to 7 pm.

Make sure you take time to take in Friends of the Billings Library’s 6th annual Silent Auction. Items are on display from 4 to 8 pm on Friday evening. There is sure to be something for everyone on your list. Or why not pick up a well-deserved gift for yourself? All proceeds from the auction go towards purchase of books for the library.

The doors re-open on Saturday morning at 10 am when the vendors will be set up and silent auction items remain on display for bids.

St. John’s Anglican Church is the place to pick up baking, check out craft tables and gift baskets for sale along with traditional Christmas cake and cider for a special warm up. Join them from 10 am to 3 pm.

Volunteers of the Museum Board don aprons and will serve lunch beginning at 11 am until 2 pm. Saturday’s day of shopping winds down at 4 pm.

Sunday hours are from 10 am to 3 pm. Parents are invited to bring the kids to have their photo taken with Santa from 11 am to 1 pm. There will be a ‘Kid’s Only Christmas Shoppe’ on the main floor of the Park Centre with gifts ideas under $5 so children can purchase something special for friends, families and teachers and decorate a bag for gift giving.

Watch for ads in this newspaper and posters around the community. Visit Kagawong EDC on Facebook.