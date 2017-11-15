Country Fest announces 2018 headliner Billy Ray Cyrus

LITTLE CURRENT—Manitoulin Country Fest, August 9 to 11, 2018, has announced its 2018 Friday night headliner, Billy Ray Cyrus, along with some of the other big names that will be hitting the stage next year.

“We were working on getting Billy Ray Cyrus for a couple months so we are pretty excited that he will be our Friday night headliner,” said Country Fest organizer Kelly Timmermans. “He has a new album coming out and it will be a great show.”

“We have also announced that George Canyon will be playing on the Wednesday night boat cruise fundraiser (with North Channel Cruiselines) and on Thursday night, joining Genevieve Fisher and River Town Saints.”

The performers named for Friday so far include Brea Lawrenson and Billy Ray Cyrus, and Saturday’s line up released to date includes Dani Strong, Dan Davidson and direct support for the headliner, Emerson Drive.

“We have an offer out to our Saturday night headliner, but I can’t say any more right now,” said Ms. Timmermans. “The artist is a pretty big name.”

Beverley Mahood, a successful singer-songwriter and television host, will be returning this year as Country Fest mast of ceremonies.

“Each year the MCF team put together an ultimate music experience,” Ms. Mahood told The Expositor. “In return the community and also country music fans, from afar, support it with enthusiasm. I am privileged and proud to be part of such a great relationship. I’m excited for what’s next in 2018.”

“We are looking forward to another great Country Fest next year,” said Ms. Timmermans. “Tickets are on sale now and are available at the Country 103 radio station, 19 Water Street East in Little Current, or online, manitoulincountryfest.com.”

Adult weekend passes (16 plus) are $120 (tax included) or $90 (tax included) for youth weekend passes (ages 10-15). Children 9 and under are free (excluding VIP).

There are also a limited number of VIP passes available for $300 (tax included). Ticket sales will go up January 1.

“Sales have been going really well,” Ms. Timmermans said, “and camping is already 40 percent sold.”

For more information about Manitoulin Country Fest, visit manitoulincountryfest.com or call 1-866-755-7425.