SHARI WICKETT

Shari, passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Friday November 10, 2017 in her 81st year. Beloved wife of Joseph Meldrum (Mel). Shari is survived by her children Mike, Bill, Ed (Carol) and James Tucker, brother John (Diane) Kare, step children Paul (Oma), Wayne (Heather), Mark (Dawn Marie) and Michael (Pat) Wickett. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Lauren, Cassidy, Kelsey, Michael, Tim, Tom, Kaelyn, Devanie, Katey, Joey, Mariah, James, Alex, Victor (Jaye), Joseph, Adam, Thomas, Megan (fiance Shane), Teena (Scott), Carli, Colin and great grandchildren Achilles, Mia-Rose, Julian, Tristin and Max. Predeceased by her parents William and Marjorie Kare. At Shari’s request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Manitoulin Lodge, 3 Main St. Gore Bay on Saturday November 18, 2017 at 1 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary or the Alzheimer’s Society as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca