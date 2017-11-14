Rainbow Schools celebrate First Nations culture with Rock Your Mocs Day

Students and staff in Rainbow Schools will walk in harmony wearing their favourite moccasins on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.

“Moccasins are an important part of Indigenous culture and are as unique as the individuals wearing them,” says Rainbow District School Board Director of Education Norm Blaseg.

He adds: “We encourage everyone to wear their moccasins with pride to celebrate the culture and traditions of Indigenous Peoples. Rock Your Mocs Day is another opportunity to acknowledge their contributions and build understanding.”

In its sixth year, Rock Your Mocs Day is a global movement held annually during the month of November.

Participants are invited to take photos to spread the word on social media using the hashtag #ROCKYOURMOCS.