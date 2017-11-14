N. MONICA “MONICK” HARE

February 9, 1955 – November 5, 2017

A resident of Toronto. Died peacefully on Sunday at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, with family at her side, at the age of 62. Born to Reta (nee Abel) and Felix Hare (both predeceased). Loved mother of Wendy & Wanda, Jason Robertson, Theophilus Hare, Odette Hare. Proud grandmother of Thomas, Tahjae, Shawnkayla, Taevia, Tiana, Shawndre and Theophilus; great-grandmother of two great-granddaughters. Sister to Sharon Boissoneau (predeceased), Charles “Chuck” Hare (predeceased), Thelma Hare (George), Pearl Burke, Constance Hare (Chris), Brenda Armstrong, Grace Corbiere of Port Huron, MI and Mary Ann Bebonang. Dear Aunt of Glen Micheal Boissoneau, Gladys Thibault, Mavis Boissoneau, Brigitte Boissoneau, Jolene Hare, Rising Sun Hare, Waylon Hare, Maria Hare, Charlene Sanchez, Nancy Burke, William Burke, Donald Hare, Misty Hare, Loriann Armstrong, Gerard Armstrong. Monica loved spending time with her grandchildren. She really enjoyed her weekly leisure swimming with Charlene, learning, attending First Nation Community events and playing Bingo. Family and friends gathered at Saawaahns Spiritual Centre; vistiation was from 2 pm Wednesday. Funeral Services was 11am Friday, November 10th, 2017. Burial at Private Family Cemetery.