MARGUERITE (MARG) HEMBRUFF

Marguerite Hembruff of Walford passed away at the Espanola Regional Hospital on November 4, 2017 at the age of 83. Dear daughter of the late Austin & Jessie (nee Middleton) Connell. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Hembruff (1993). Loving mother of the late Ricky Hembruff (1975), Randy Hembruff (wife Linda) of Massey and Shelley Hembruff (husband Ghislain) of Hanmer. Cherished grandmother of Joey (wife Mindy), Tanya (husband Eddy), Stacey (husband Steve), Adam (wife Molly), Alicia (husband Kevin), Jordan and great grandmother of Taylor, Hailey, Ellie, Elizabeth, E.J., Riley and Logan. Dear sister of Vera Chatwell (late husband William) of Gore Bay, Sid Connell (friend Dorothy) of Manitowaning, and half sister to Harry Connell. Also, sadly missed by many friends and relatives. Friends were received on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the Walford Community Centre from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Service was on Wednesday, November 8 in the Walford Community Centre at 11 am with Pastor Justin Coutts officiating. Interment in the Walford Protestant Cemetery. If so desired, donations to the Walford Community Centre or Cystic Fibrosis would be appreciated. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home, Espanola.