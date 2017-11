JENNIFER “JEAN” MCCAULEY

November 25, 1916 – November 7, 2017

Jean passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at the Mindemoya Hospital at the age of 100. Predeceased by her husband Pete McCauley. Loving mother of infant son Frederick Peter (predeceased) Pat Hall (Seward predeceased), Peggy Lumis (Glen), Pauline Martin (Wayne), Nancy Miller (predeceased) (Charlie), Mollie McCauley, Peter (predeceased) Susan McCauley (Simon Girouard). Beloved grandmother of Derek (Jodi), Kim (Kathy), Sherry (Dave), Bryce (Heather), Christine (Dave), Steve (Gail), Anita, Joe, Judy (Gerry), Mitch (Krista), Patti (Jim), Mike (Deb), Lance (Theresa), Michelle, Pennie, Peter Jr (Leanne), Tracy (Gabby), Jeff and Paula. Loving great-grandmother of 35 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandmother of 25 great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by both sisters Gladys Burrows and Alvira Grezmak. Loved by many nieces, nephews. Loved by Riley her crib playing cat. Family and friends gathered for a visitation at Fairview United Church in Tehkummah on Friday, November 10, 2017 from 3 pm until 6 pm. Funeral Service took place on Saturday November 11, 2017 at 1 pm at Fairview United Church, followed by burial in Hilly Grove Cemetery. Share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.