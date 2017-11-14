May 11, 1926 – November 9, 2017

Unexpectedly, the evening of November 9th, after a long battle with many health issues, our dear sweet mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend Helen Wilson passed away. She lived to a ripe old age of 91, but the fullness of her life does not lessen the emotional blow upon those of us who she has left behind . We love her dearly and miss her already. One of the few comforts that we draw at this time is that she did not pass away alone, or in a hospital, but at home with those who loved her. The day of her passing was the day before her wedding anniversary and we are confident that she is now spending her anniversary with her beloved Burt Wilson. Her living loved ones include: son Duane Wilson, daughter-in-law Millie Wilson, daughter Marjorie Wilson, son Jim Wilson, daughter-in-law Ruthann Wilson, daughter Catherine Wilson, son-in-law Terry Swaine, son Rob Wilson, brother Hugh Baxter, sister-in-law Grace Baxter, brother Maxwell (Max) Baxter, many many grandchildren, many great- grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and countless friends that she considered loved ones. Her loved ones that have gone before her include: the late Melvin Baxter (brother), the late Henry & Maxine Baxter (brother & sister-in-law), the late Ownie & Bubbles Baxter (brother & sister-in-law), the late Florence and Lloyd Baxter (sister & brother-in-law), the late Steve Orr (son-in-law), and the late Claudette Wilson (daughter-in-law). Helen was the daughter of Annie and Thomas Baxter of Tehkummah, Manitoulin Island, Ontario. She was an exceptional woman with a heart for her family, a dignity and grace that is rare, and the strength, wisdom, fortitude, kindness and caring of a true Matriarch. Friends joined the family during visitation at the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior (613-623-5194) on Tuesday evening, November 14th from 6 to 7:45 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service was conducted in the Pilon Family Chapel on Tuesday evening at 8 o’clock. A Homecoming visitation will take place in Fairview United Church, Tehkummah, Ontario on Saturday November 18th, 2017 from 9 to 10 am and where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 10 am. Interment will follow at the Hilly Grove Cemetery, Manitowaning, Ontario.