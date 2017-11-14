GARY MANDAMIN

Gary passed away with his sweetie (wife Martina Mandamin), friends Pearl, Jeanette and David by his side on Friday November 10, 2017 in his 65th year. Beloved husband of Martina Mandamin. Friend of Fred and Tim Mish. Also his step-mother Victoria Mandamin. Cherished father of Shannon (Robyn), Daniel, Kristen (Zane McLeod), Samantha (Alex), Carl and Diane. Gary will be sadly missed by his step children Anthony, Benjamin, Devin (Allison) Rae-Anne, Gizel, Dawn (Dennis), brothers Donny, Phillip, sisters Gloria (Henry James) , Fran, Rosemary, Verna (Wayne), Karen (Guy), Jean, Loretta, 2 brothers in law, 6 sisters in law, many grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents John Mandamin and Josephine Armstrong and brother in law Maxi Trudeau. Gary enjoyed spending time at their camp in Tamarack with his friends and family. He worked for the Wikwemikong band housing for many years and with E.B Eddy Forestry Company. Also did work in fire fighting, mechanic, plumber and computer tech. Gary also enjoyed watching television and movies. He also loved teaching his sons all the knowledge he has gained over his life time especially his good friend Fred and Tim Mish whom he would call neekaaneh. Loved the company of his children when they would come over to visit. Gary, the most unusual man you can ever meet. He was a mcgiyver jack of all trades! Visitation was held at the Saswaahns Spiritual Centre, M’Chigeeng on Saturday November 11 starting at 2 pm, where the funeral mass was held on Monday, November 13 at 4 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca