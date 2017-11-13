Eighteen-year-old MSS student arrested after threats made to the school

GORE BAY—An 18-year-old male of Gore bay was arrested Sunday night in connection with a threat made against his school, Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS), on social media.

According to Nicole Charette, media spokesperson for the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB), a post on Snapchat was brought to the attention of MSS Sunday night that prompted a call to the police. The individual turned himself into Police and was subsequently arrested.

“We would like to thank the member of the public who contacted us,” Ms. Charette told The Expositor. “We would also like to thank the police service for their quick response. The safety of our students and staff is our first and foremost priority.”

A student at MSS told The Expositor that they saw the post late Sunday night which stated ‘Don’t go to school tomorrow’ with an Emoji gun.

“I was not looking forward to going to school, I almost didn’t, but I decided to go,” the student said. “I figured that it would be dealt with and that we would be safe.”

They said that many classmates were also nervous to attend school after seeing the post.

“It was definitely scary,” they said.