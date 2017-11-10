Prominent Gore Bay community resident, Brian Hester, passes away

GORE BAY—The Town of Gore Bay has lost another very community-minded resident, someone who would help out anywhere it was needed, with the passing of Brian Hester on November 2.

“He would do anything for anyone, generally he helped everybody out,” stated Bill Clark, a good friend of Mr. Hester, on his passing. “He was a good friend.”

Mr. Clark noted that he and Mr. Hester were members of the Gore Bay Masonic Lodge for many years.

“We also curled for years, Brian and I, with Bob Prior and Randy Noble, and we always had a lot of fun,” said Mr. Clark. “And Peg and I and Brian and Beulah took several road trips over the years and it was always fun.”

“Generally he was someone who was always around to help out and he helped everybody and wherever he could,” said Mr. Clark.

Brian Hester was born in Gore Bay on April 26, 1947, the youngest child of Joe and Margaret Hester. He spent most of his life in Gore Bay where he attended Gore Bay High School, and then went on to own and operate the Gore Bay Varity Store for over 40 years. Brian enjoyed spending time with friends and family, quading, hunting and afternoon truck rides with his dog Bianca, enjoying the beauty of Western Manitoulin.

Brian was very involved in the community and was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion #514 (43 years as an associate member), Gore Bay Masonic Lodge #472 (Past Master twice), Past Grand Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Sudbury Shrine Club Mavar Preceptory #65, Gore Bay Curling Club (past president), All Saints Anglican Church (treasurer for 10 years), Gore Bay councillor (for one term) as well as a volunteer ambulance and fire-fighter for the Town of Gore Bay.

Mr. Hester passed away on Thursday November 2, 2017 at the age of 70. He was the beloved husband of Beulah (Noble) for over 47 years. Cherished father of Lorraine (Glenn), Chad (Caterina) and Clay (Krissy). Dear grandfather of Troy (Kamilah), Bridgette, Shelby, Chase, Ethan, Daxton and special great grandfather to Keaon.

Brian will be greatly missed by his sister Margaret Wilson, mother-in-law Ruby Noble and sister-in-law Cathy Hester. He was predeceased by his parents Joe and Margaret Hester, brothers Jack (Elva) and Joe and sister Lorraine Bailey and brother-in-law Chet Wilson.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, November 9 in the Gore Bay Community Hall.