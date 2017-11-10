New health food store set to open in Gore Bay

GORE BAY—The new Almaz Health Food Store will be opening on the evening of November 16, as part of the annual Gore Bay Ladies’ Night event being held November 16.

“I’m opening a health food store to fill a need in the town,” Almaz Solomon told the Recorder earlier this week.

The new business is located in the former Twin Bluffs Restaurant, after Ms. Solomon purchased the building this past July.

Ms. Solomon noted that since the former health food store in Gore Bay closed she and other customers of the store have hoped a new store would open in its place.

Ms. Solomon noted that one of the products that her new store will be selling is “a large variety of spices, herbs, different flours, legumes, lentils, and beans. We will provide basically what ever people ask us to have on hand at the store.”

She noted the store will be hosting some educational cooking courses from time to time, and the business will have a sitting room where people can sit and enjoy a coffee.

“I like working with the public and a health food store is something a lot of people have told me is needed in town,” said Ms. Solomon.

Almaz Health Food Store will be open Monday to Saturdays from 10 am to 5 pm.