MANITOULIN—Two new directors have been appointed to the North East Local Health Integration Network (NE LHIN) board. Petra Wall of Spring Bay,and Anne Stewart of Point Au Baril have joined the team representing the North East.

“The (NE LHIN Board) is pleased to welcome two exceptional new directors bringing diverse skills and backgrounds. Anne’s extensive experience working in public health and her expertise in research analysis will be an asset to the board as we work to improve population health,” said Chair Ron Farrell. “Petra brings extensive health experience grounded in community, as well as a decade of working with and learning from Anishinaabe people on Manitoulin Island.”

With a Master of (Health) Science in Administration (MSA), Ms. Wall has worked as a Registered Dietitian for the Manitoulin Health Centre and in Wikwemikong, as well as in long-term care homes on Manitoulin Island, in Elliot Lake and in Espanola. She brings to the board considerable leadership experience having served as executive director of Noojmowin Teg Health Centre and the Wikwemikong Health Centre. Ms. Wall’s community involvement is diverse, spanning from economic development, as the chair of NEMI (Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands) Community Development Corporation to arts organizations such as Debajehmujig Theatre Group, to home and community care as a former board member of North East Community Care Access Centre.

“I look forward to working on behalf of Northerners to strengthen ties between primary and home and community care and increase care coordination across the system,” said Ms. Wall.

The role of the LHIN board of directors is to oversee, advise on and govern the strategic direction and priorities of the LHIN.

The NE LHIN board now includes Denis Berube (Moonbeam), Ron Farrell, chair (Sundridge), John Febbraro (Sault Ste. Marie), Toni Nanne-Little (Sault Ste. Marie), Mark Palumbo (Sudbury), Betty Stone (Temiskaming Shores), Kim Morris (Sudbury), Petra Wall (Spring Bay) and Anne Stewart (Pointe Au Baril).