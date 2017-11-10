Construction of new sand-salt storage facility in Gore Bay is now complete

GORE BAY—Construction of a large sand-salt storage facility, just outside the town of Gore Bay, has now been completed.

Lara Cantin of the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) confirmed this past Monday, “the sand dome is now complete. The contractor is now filling it for use.”

The MTO had reported this past August that the old sand-salt storage facility had reaches its end of service life.

The new storage facility is 46 metres x 25 metres in size, a lot bigger than the previous storage facility, and it will allow everything the MTO needs to be stored inside. Van Pelt Construction Inc. carried out the demolition of the old storage facility and construction of the new building.

The project was valued at $879,000.