Winter travel advisory in effect for Thursday

Weather advisory in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for Thursday.

Snowfall and rapidly falling temperatures could affect road conditions beginning early Thursday morning.

A cold front is expected to track over the area on Thursday. As this front passes, scattered rain showers or flurries will quickly change to heavier snow. Temperatures will also quickly fall, which could lead to locally icy surfaces.

Snowfall amounts near 5 cm are expected by Thursday evening before the snow tapers to isolated flurries.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.cpio-tempetes-ospc-storms.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.