NewsLocal Wiikwemkoong Whitefish Festival brings community together in traditional celebration By Expositor Staff - November 8, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Nika, age 7, Peyton, age 5, and Max, age 7, work the apple press at the Whitefish Festival. 1 of 6 Representatives from Debajehmujig speak to community members about growing sprouts. Festival goers learn about hide tanning. Ms. Bondi’s Grade 1 class from Wasse-Abin Junior School enjoy a lunch of whitefish, scone and other treats. Nika, age 7, Peyton, age 5, and Max, age 7, work the apple press at the Whitefish Festival. The fire is stoked, cooking scone and corn soup. Wiikwemkoong community members clean whitefish at last week’s celebration. photos by Robin Burridge