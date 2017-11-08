Sheshegwaning student’s art featured in calendar

SHESHEGWANING—Sheshegwaning’s own Kingsley Roy has been featured in the 2018 Young Native Artists Calendar, sponsored by the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto (NCCT).

The 13-year-old Grade 8 student at St. Joseph’s school had his intricately designed turtle chosen for the month of March. The turtle, which appears to be swimming in a sea of blue, looks as though its shell has been beaded in the traditional Odawa style.

“I made the art during my free time and just decided to send it to the calendar,” Kingsley told The Expositor.

The young artist explained that he had first heard about the NCCT calendar in Grade 2 and has entered every year since, but this is the first time he’s been chosen.

“I just found an outline of a turtle on the Internet and put nice details on the inside shell,” he explained.

Since he’s a featured artist, each child at the school gets to take a calendar home.

“It feels nice; I like it,” he said of the honour.

Kingsley said he was excited to learn that his artwork won a coveted space in the calendar. “I haven’t won before so it was pretty nice.”