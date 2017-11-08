Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

The “AAA” Nickel City Sons, Minor Bantam Sudbury side, featuring Island products, Sam Assinewai, Carson Shawana and Liam Bridgeman, travelled to Toronto for the Mississauga Reps, Shanahan Tournament this past weekend. After finishing the round robin 3 and 1 for 5th out of 21 teams to earn the 1st Wild Card spot, the NC Sons faced Ottawa Meyers “AAA” in the quarter final Sunday morning. Despite jumping out to a 1 – 0 lead, the Sons gave up short-handed and power play goals to fall behind 2 -1 early in the second. Their own power play couldn’t solve the Ottawa netminder, notwithstanding several opportunities including a full 2 minute, 5 on 3 in the third. The final was a 4 – 1 loss in the quarter final. Keep up the hard work guys, despite all the things you cannot control!

Wolf snipes first goal!

Congratulations to the local, Peewee, Lady Wolves’ stalwart, Ava Assinewai, who scored her first marker as a youngster on the “AA” Peewee Sudbury Lady side. Go Ava, go. You are more than goals, though. Keep up your awesome team play!

Pro snipers produce

Two well-known women hockey players are having good seasons with their respective, professional teams in two different leagues.

Wiikwemkoong’s Kelly Babstock leads her Connecticut Whale of the NWHL in scoring once again! Kelly has been her team’s top player for the past three years. Her career totals are 26 goals and 24 assists for 50 points in only 45 games. Meanwhile Sudbury’s Rebecca Johnston is skating for the Calgary Inferno of the CWHL this season. In 118 games at Cornell University Rebecca totaled an amazing 188 points. She is also a veteran of the Canadian National Women’s team. Last year with Calgary she notched 22 points in 20 games. Her brother Ryan is a defenseman in the Montreal Canadiens system. He made his debut with the Canadiens last season.

Alumni game Friday!

The Manitoulin Panthers have announced an alumni game coming up this Friday November 10th! It will take place at the NEMI Recreation Center in Little Current. This game will be between Panther alumni against the current, NOJHL’s Espanola Express Junior “A” squad. There is also a Remembrance Day dinner with a first seating at 4:30 second seating at 5:45 and the game is to have the puck drop at 7 p.m. the price for dinner and game is $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students and veterans the dinner only price is $12 for adults and the price for the game is $10 for adults

Many former Panthers are stepping up in amazing ways to help out even if they can’t attend. John Mitchell has donated four tickets for the Canada – Russia series, including V.I.P. passes to be up on the block for the silent auction.

In other Panther action, you have to give kudos to William McComb a player on the Panther, atom team who just can’t get enough skating and was out roller blading his way around for some trick or treating in Manitowaning on Halloween.

Junior curling!

Come and try out a great sport! Although the first session has started, try to get in on this amazing opportunity.

The program runs every Saturday after that until mid-march from 9:30 till noon although the exact start date will depend on the child’s age and skill level.

Ages go from four plus and registration is a measly $20. All you need are clean running shoes and a helmet (for beginners only).

Contact Angela Johnston 705 – 377 – 7960 or almjohnston@gmail.com for more information or to register your child.

A good sport is good for sports.

chipstoquips@gmail.com