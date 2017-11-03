Silver Water United Church members wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness

SILVER WATER—The vast majority of the congregation of the United Church of Canada in Silver Water were dressed up in the colour of pink this past Sunday as the church recognized October as Breast Cancer Month. They looked forward with a challenge and a donation at the same time to November, or what is also known as Movember.

“What a wonderful sea of pink here today,” stated Reverend Janice Frame at the regular service held in the church this past Sunday. “This is a special day in which we are recognizing breast cancer awareness month in October, and now November or ‘Movember’.”

Rev. Frame challenged all the men in the congregation to grow moustaches and beards in November, even taking a photograph of the clean shaven males in the crowd. At the end of month, ‘after’ photos will be taken of the gentlemen.

“In support of Janice’s challenge my wife Evelyn and I will donate $10 per man who participates and grows a moustache in November,” Don Nelson said in his address to the congregation. “And if others would like to donate $1, $2, whatever you can, that would be appreciated. At the end of the month we will add up the number of men that have moustaches or beards and we will make our donation. A donation will then be made toward cancer research, especially for men who are have or have encountered cancer difficulties,” he said.