C. C. McLean wins Island elementary school flag football championship

MANITOULIN—It was by the narrowest of margins but the Charles C. McLean (C.C. McLean) Public School team won the A division championship at the annual Island elementary school flag football championship!

C.C. McLean won the A division championship with a record of three wins and one tie. There was actually a two-way tie for first place with Little Current, who also had the same record. However, the first place tie was broken by C.C. McLean having a plus 69 point differential over LCPS’s plus 36.

Coach of the C.C. McLean team was Dan Smith, with the players including Anthony Dearing, Jordan Bailey, Trent Bell, Nate Merrylees-Cooper, Damien Merrylees, Abby Witty and Jonathan Deremo.

The B division championship was won by Central Manitoulin Public School (Mindemoya).