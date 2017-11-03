Crime Prevention Week November 5-11, 2017

(ORILLIA, ON) – The week of November 5-11, 2017 has been designated as Crime Prevention Week in Ontario. Once again the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will place emphasis on crime prevention and community safety and well-being.

This year’s theme for Crime Prevention Week is: “Building Safer Communities Together”. The theme encourages community safety and well-being as a shared responsibility, including the engagement of multi-sector partners at a local level.

In support of Crime Prevention Week the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and TD will together be launching a new partnership that will enable OPP officers to continue the OPP Community Bear Program. The launch will take place November 9, 2017 at OPP General Headquarters.

The OPP Community Bear Program enables our officers to provide reassurance and comfort to our youngest victims, which begins the process of rebuilding their sense of safety and security. The Community Bear Program focuses on how proactive measures support crime prevention. The interaction between our officers and children, as well as partnerships with community agencies, address the importance of early intervention.

The OPP would also like to remind the public of some of the community safety programs that assist to keep Ontario communities safe including: Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED), SafeGuard Ontario, the OPP KIDS Program, and Lock It or Lose It, just to name a few. Many OPP detachments across the province offer different programs that are tailor-made for local communities.

The OPP will utilize social media to showcase some crime prevention tips and ideas using the OPP Twitter , OPP Facebook, and OPP Instagram accounts.

“Crime Prevention Week 2017 promotes working together to improve community safety and well-being for all. The OPP continues to encourage everyone to create and strengthen partnerships to work toward safer and healthier communities.”

-OPP Inspector Robyn MacEachern, Community Safety Services

For information on Crime Prevention Week activities in your community, contact your local OPP detachment.