Three charged with drug-related charges in Wiikwemkoong

WIIKWEMKOONG—On Wednesday, November 1, members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service arrested three subjects in the village of Wiikwemkoong after an investigation relating to the offence of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance.

As a result of the investigation, police seized a quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, cannabis, cash and drug-related paraphernalia. The estimated street value of the seizure is over $6,000.

A 23-year-old male of Ajax, a 22-year-old male of Wiikwemkoong and a 27-year-old female of M’Chigeeng were arrested and charged with one count each for possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

All persons were remanded into custody and are to appear in Gore Bay on Friday, November 3 to answer to the charges.

This investigation is part of ongoing initiatives by members of the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service and Manitoulin OPP to address the increase in crime and drug-related activity.

Anyone with information on this investigation or any other please contact the Wikwemikong Tribal Police at 705-589-3141, by calling 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.