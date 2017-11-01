WIIKWEMKOONG—The Wiikwemkoong Warriors High School cross-country team competed at the Northern Ontario Secondary School Athletics (NOSSA) cross country championships featuring the top runners from Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, North Bay, Manitoulin and the North Shore in Mattawa on Wednesday, October 25 with an impressive showing.

In midget girls, Francesca Pheasant finished an impressive 13th out of 63 runners. Her time was 20 minutes and 41 seconds. Teammate Sierra Pangowish was also competent in her field finishing 21st with a time of 20 minutes and 41 seconds. Both runners ran 4km.

In the junior boys’ division, Ian Dokum finished 20th place out of 50 runners. He ran five kilometres with a time of 21 minutes and 47 seconds. Teammate Gabriel Trudeau finished in 37th place with a time of 23 minutes and 50 seconds.

Kudos go to Anina Pangowish and Novaleigh Peltier for running ‘their hearts out’ in the junior girls’ division.

At the North Shore Secondary Schools Athletic Association meet on Friday, October 13, Francesca Pheasant finished in second place with a time of 18 minutes and 39 seconds (a new personal best). Her previous personal best was 19 minutes and 24 seconds.

Sierra Pangowish finished in third place with a time of 19 minutes and 32 seconds. Both girls ran four kilometres in the midget girls’ division out of 13 runners.

In the junior boys’ division, Ian Dokum finished in third place and Teammate Gabriel Trudeau finished in sixth place. Malachi Shawanda also finished strongly. The junior boys ran a distance of five kilometres.

Kudos go to Novaleigh Peltier and Anina Pangowish for finishing their races with respectable times.

“A special miigwech goes to Adrayn and April Pangowish as the finish line officials and Jeff Eshkawkogan as a marshal,” said Coach Marcel Recollet.